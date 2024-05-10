TSCHE to revise norms to prevent misuse of funds for conferences

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is set to revise guidelines for providing financial assistance to universities and colleges for conducting national and international conferences, seminars or symposiums.

A committee constituted by the TSCHE has discussed and reviewed the existing guidelines set for providing financial assistance for academic conferences and seminars.

The council observed that universities and colleges were availing funds in the name of international and national conferences and seminars. However in many instances, the designated speakers, reputed experts or scholars were missing from the events and in some cases, the topics were also not very relevant to the academics.

At present, the TSCHE grants financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh for national and international conferences, respectively.

The committee, in its latest meeting, discussed what a national and international conference is and also made it mandatory for the proposed designated speaker by the university to be in attendance at the event.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said, “We have constituted a committee and discussions have been held for reviewing the guidelines for the financial assistance for conferences. The financial aid will continue as earlier.

However, due consideration will be given to the nature of the conference and other details in the applications submitted by the universities. The proposed guidelines have been presented to the government and the new changes will come into effect after the approval.”