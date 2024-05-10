TSRTC issues notice to Jeevan Reddy Mall over non-payment of dues

NIZAMABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has issued a notice to Vishwajith Infra Developers, owners of Jeevan Reddy Mall in Armoor, demanding the payment of pending dues amounting to Rs 3.14 crore. The notice said the mall would be seized if the dues were not cleared by Thursday evening.

Vishwajith Infra Developers is reportedly owned by the family members of BRS district president and former Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

The firm entered into an agreement with TSRTC to utilise the latter’s land for the construction of the mall. However, it has not paid electrical charges and lease payments to TSRTC. After the Assembly elections, NPDCL officials issued a notice and collected a part of the pending amount. However, the TSRTC issued notices as the mall was yet to clear Rs 3.14 crore in dues.

This issue has piqued the interest of political observers as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Armoor on Wednesday. The next day, TSRTC officials issued the notice. Meanwhile, BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Govardhan, along with A Jeevan Reddy, participated in an election campaign in Armoor town on Thursday.

TSRTC Karimnagar security and vigilance officer Babu Rao, TSRTC deputy regional manager Shankar and Armoor depot manager Anjaneyulu, along with the local police, visited the mall to serve the notice.

‘Final’ warning

TSRTC officials announced, via microphone, that if the mall owners failed to settle the pending dues by Thursday evening, the mall would face seizure. It was emphasised that this was the ‘final’ notice