Voting for Congress will only benefit BJP: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of conspiring with the BJP to ‘remove’ the BRS as a party from the state. Speaking at an election campaign in Siddipet in support of Medak Lok Sabha segment candidate Venkatram Reddy on Thursday, he said that even if people vote for the Congress in this election, it will only benefit the BJP.

Harish said that during KCR’s rule there was no communal strife or curfew in place in Hyderabad in the past ten years while maintaining peace and security. He emphasised that Hindus and Muslims are like two eyes to their party and claimed that the BRS is the only party fighting the BJP in the state.

He asked whether KCR’s daughter Kavitha would have been arrested if his party had colluded with the BJP. He criticised that it has been four months since the Congress came to power in the state but did not implement the promises within 100 days. He mentioned that Rao provided 10 kg of rice to every family during the Covid-19 pandemic when he was the chief minister. He said that after the Congress came to power, the schemes implemented by BRS are being removed one by one.

The Siddipet MLA said that BRS candidate P Venkatram Reddy, contesting for the Medak seat, is an educated person and ex-IAS officer who serves people well. He said that if the MP and MLA in Siddipet are from the same party, they will be able to serve the people better.