Will Congress continue schemes after polls?: KCR

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the implementation of all ongoing schemes has been stopped, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed doubts about whether the Congress government would continue the schemes after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a massive road-show in Karimnagar on Thursday, Rao alleged that the Kalyan Lakshmi, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, fee reimbursement, and Rythu Bandhu schemes were not being implemented in the state.

“Besides, the Congress failed to implement its assurances like Rythu Bharosa, Mahalakshmi and other schemes. It has also failed to remove belt liquor shops in the state. Moreover, liquor sales increased considerably in the state,” Rao said.

He recalled that people gave over two lakh votes majority when he contested from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. He requested the voters to elect BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar with a huge majority in this election. He appealed to the minorities to defeat the BJP in the polls and support Vinod Kumar, the secular candidate.

“As per the survey reports I have received, Vinod Kumar is ahead of others by eight per cent votes,” Rao said. Rao called upon the people not to cast their votes for Congress, as it would split the votes and pave the way for the victory of the BJP candidate.

Claiming that he developed the irrigation sector by constructing the Kaleshwaram LIS, Rao alleged that water and electricity problems resurfaced within a short period of Congress coming to power. He opposed the proposal of the government not to give Rythu Bandhu to farmers having more than five acres.