Yellow alert in Telangana till May 12, rains likely to intensify on polling day

HYDERABAD: People were caught off guard by sudden rains on Thursday afternoon, with many areas in Hyderabad witnessing traffic snarls.

Areas such as Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Rajendranagar, Attapur, Nanal Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Lakdi ka Pul and Gachibowli experienced heavy traffic jams in the evening hours after a short spell of rains.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem at 62.3 mm, followed by Nagarkurnool at 27 mm, as per a Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rains and thunderstorms were also experienced at isolated places in the Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Khammam, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Medak, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Suryapet and Wanaparthy districts.

The trough from Maharashtra to Karnataka will exert its influence and a yellow alert has been issued in the state till May 12 for thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert for May 13 was also issued as rains are likely to intensify, accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds around 40–50 kmph.

The maximum temperature recorded in the state was 43.6°C at Nizamabad, while the highest at Hyderabad was 41.3°C at Quthbullapur.

The city is expected to have cloudy sky, with a high probability of light rains or thunderstorms in the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be around 37°C and 27°C, respectively, over the next 48 hours.