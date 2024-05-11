68mm rainfall in Khammam; Hyderabad sees short, intense spells

HYDERABAD: The state experienced light to moderate rains as well as thunderstorms in several districts on Friday, including short intense spells in parts of Hyderabad.

As per the IMD, heavy rains occurred at isolated places in the Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, while, light rains and thunderstorms were experienced in the districts of Adilabad, Khammam, Mancherial, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Vikarabad. Districts of Jagtial, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet experienced moderate rains.

Khammam recorded the highest rainfall of 68 mm, followed by Medak at 47 mm and Nirmal at 38 mm.

Hyderabad experienced short intense rain spells in the evening hours in Moosapet, Kukatpally, Bowenpally, Balanagar, JNTU, Lingampally as well as the outskirts of Rajendranagar.

Temperatures also remained in the moderate range as the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Nirmal at 43.6°C, while the highest temperature in the city was 38.6°C in Kapra, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report.

Further, IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over central Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of the weather system, the state will receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph till May 16 and a yellow warning has been issued for the same.

A yellow alert for temperatures has been issued as mercury levels will drop between 36-40°C in the days ahead.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy skies and maximum and minimum temperatures will be 39°C and 26°C, respectively.