2024 LS polls: Campaigning ends in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, voting on May 13

HYDERABAD: A high-octane campaign by political parties for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ended at 6 PM on Saturday.

In Telangana, the Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held on May 13.

Earlier in the day, State Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj at a press conference said all election campaigns including public meetings have to come to a halt after 6 PM today. About Rs 320 crore worth of cash, freebies and other articles have been seized so far, he added.

A press release from Telangana DGP's office said over 73,000 civil police, 500 sections of the state special police, 164 companies of central armed police forces, three companies of Tamil Nadu police, 2,088 officials from other departments and 7,000 home guards are deployed as part of security measures.

All vehicles carrying EVMs and VVPATs are fitted with GPS systems and provided invariably with armed security by Central forces, a press release from the CEO said today.

Over 3. 31 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 35,356 polling stations across the state.

As many as 625 candidates, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party's national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are among the saffron party candidates while the Congress fielded among others, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and the BJP has fielded a political novice but enthusiastic K Madhavi Latha who has begun a spirited campaign.

The former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and sitting MP Nama Nageswar Rao, among others, are in the poll fray from former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

Coming to Andhra Pradesh, as many as 503 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha and 2,705 for Assembly polls, according to State Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena.

The total number of voters in the southern state is 4. 41 crore, which includes 2. 02 crore male, 2. 1 crore female, 3,421 third gender voters and 68,185 service electors.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Pulivendla), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the Assembly poll race.

Andhra Pradesh Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 nationwide.