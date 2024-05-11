Forum orders Telangana State NPDCL to waive Rs 34K incorrect bill, pay Rs 9K as compensation

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Khammam, has directed the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) to pay a compensation of Rs 9,000 along with waiving of the incorrect bill of Rs 34,517.

The bench also observed that the power company did not issue any prior notice of disconnecting the electricity service of the complainant, as well as failed to show when the first arrears bill, which it claimed were due on the part of the complainant, was issued.

The complainant, Menthula Padma, claimed that while her per month regular power bill used to be between Rs 400 and Rs 600, in October 2020, she was asked to pay an amount of Rs 34,517. She added that the authorities alleged that the meter which was installed in 2009 was changed by their staff a decade later and during that the staff mistakenly entered the old reading in the new meter due to which she was held liable to pay that amount.

In its defence, the TSNPDCL contended that after verification of the revised bill from the date of fixing the old meter to duly submitting the meter details, they withdrew the Rs 18,737 from the bill as a result of which the complainant was asked to pay Rs 15,780. The company immediately asked her to submit the amount even though she stated that the case is pending before the consumer forum. Afraid that the former would disconnect the power, the complainant paid a bill of Rs 4,000.

Citing the Electricity Act 2003, the Commission noted that the TSNPDCL failed to produce the evidence that they had issued a fifteen days notice to the complainant.

Noting deficiency of service on the TSNPDCL’s part, it directed the company to pay the compensation as well as waive the bill amount within 45 days from May 3.