HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is helping Gujarat flourish, he is provoking the people of Telangana to kill each other.

The chief minister claimed that there were no investments due to violence in Uttar Pradesh, the state that Modi and other top guns of the BJP have been elected from. He alleged that companies would leave Telangana and land prices would plunge if the BJP promotes violence to come to power in the state.

“Let’s assume that the BJP wins five to six seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and attempts to form the government by igniting hatred between religions and communities. There is a possibility of existing investments leaving the state and loss of employment. Should we ruin our lives for the sake of the BJP’s victory?” Revanth asked.

Responding to Modi’s allegation that ‘RR tax’ was being collected in the state, Revanth advised the PM to look at the person sitting beside him (Mahbubnagar BJP candidate DK Aruna) when he was speaking about corruption. He sought to know whether the PM was not informed of the ‘antecedents’ of Aruna and her family.

“Aruna’s family is into illegal businesses like arrack, stone crusher, contracts and commissions, tenders, wine shops, toddy, sand, land, and mines. They didn’t even leave air, dirt and water. Aruna is a weed in a tulasi garden,” Revanth remarked. He was addressing a street-corner meeting at Shadnagar.

KCR tougher opponent than Modi: Revanth

Addressing a press meet in Hyderabad, Revanth said that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was a tougher opponent than PM Modi.

“Should we sacrifice our state to make Aruna an MP, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy a Central minister, and power to Eatala Rajender?” he asked while addressing the well-attended gathering in Shadnagar.

Addressing another street-corner meeting at Makthal, Revanth alleged that if Aruna wins the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat, Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme will not get national status, Makthal, Narayanpet and Kodangal projects will not be completed, railway line will not come, and Sangam Banda, Koilsagar and Bheema projects will be halted.

“Arunamma, no harm will happen if you don’t win this time. But, if something unexpected thing occurs, the projects in the Palamuru district may be stopped,” Revanth cautioned.