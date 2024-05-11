Phone-tapping case: NBW against Prabhakar Rao, Sravan Rao

HYDERABAD: In a significant development in the ongoing phone-tapping case, the Nampally City Court on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao and private news channel owner Sravan Rao. The issuance of the warrants comes after the two recently submitted affidavits in courts, claiming to be abroad for medical treatment.

Recalling red corner notice issued against notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim for absconding, the prosecutor argued for issuance of warrants against Prabhakar Rao and Sravan.

Countering the argument, the counsel for Prabhakar Rao said that his client was abroad for medical treatment and was not evading authorities like Dawood Ibrahim. He further stated that Prabhakar Rao booked a return flight ticket for June 26 and was willing to cooperate with investigation officials upon his return to the city.

Meanwhile, Sravan Rao’s counsel dismissed the case against his client as baseless. Despite police raids on his residence in Jubilee Hills and seizure of certain items, no incriminating evidence was found against him, the counsel said.