‘Vote for Congress to save Constitution’

NALGONDA: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the outcome of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will help in protecting the Constitution of India.

Addressing a Jana Jatara election meeting in Nakrekal under the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the Congress is the only party that will protect the spirit of the Constitution as well as rights of all sections of the society.

Accusing Modi of handing over the country’s wealth and public sector organisations to his industrialist friends in the last 10 years, he said: “Modi is weakening all the industries that were established in Telangana region during the Nehru era. Now, contracts for various projects are being given to those who give donations in the name of electoral bonds.”

“Assurances given under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled. And what happened to the promise of establishing the Turmeric Board?” he asked.

Urging the voters to support Congress Bhongir candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, he said: “The Congress implemented all the promises within 100 days of forming government in Telangana. Farmers’ loans will be waived from August 15.”