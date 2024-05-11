'We don’t need KCR’s advice on dams or their safety,' says Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Referring to termination of top officials based on the interim report submitted by Vigilance and Enforcement wings on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday said that more such measures will be initiated against the erring officials after receiving the final report from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

Speaking at a meet-the-press event organised by the Hyderabad Press Club, Uttam said that the government was contemplating how to “technically” proceed further based on the NDSA’s interim report.

The minister said that the government doesn’t need any “free advice” from former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and reiterated that “they would only go by the suggestions of the NDSA team”.

He also demanded that KCR tender an apology for “faulty design and execution of KLIS”. “Who is right, KCR or NDSA? NDSA, comprising experts, was set up by an Act passed by Parliament,” the minister said, implying that the BRS chief was incompetent to offer any suggestions on dams and dam safety.

Responding to another query, he also said that the very existence of the BRS will be a question after the Lok Sabha polls.

Alleging that the country has become a banana republic under the BJP, Uttam said that India will be turned into a Pakistan, Russia or North Korea if the saffron party is voted to power for the third time.

Responding to the claim of BJP leaders that the Congress government in Telangana will collapse after the Lok Sabha elections, Uttam said: “Ours is a stable government and no force can overthrow it.”