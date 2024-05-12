Former Osmania medic tops in DNB exam, receives Gold medal from President

HYDERABAD: Former Osmania Medical College student Dr Baranitharan S received a gold medal from President Droupadi Murmu for excelling in the 2021 Diplomate of National Board (DNB+) examination.

Baranitharan S, a 29-year-old medical professional, topped the examination among 260 students nationwide in the December 2021 session.

Originally from Puducherry, he completed his MBBS from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Puducherry in 2017, and pursued a PG specialisation in radio diagnosis and clinical imaging at Osmania in 2018.

After completing his PG course, he appeared for the DNB examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBES) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking to the TNIE, Baranitharan said, “I developed an interest in radiology during my MBBS internship. It is an extremely competitive branch and quite difficult to get through. I was fortunate to get admission to a well-known medical college like Osmania. During my two-year PG, I aimed to appear for the DNB examination, but never thought I would top it”.