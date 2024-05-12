Former Osmania medic tops in DNB exam, receives Gold medal from President

HYDERABAD: Former Osmania Medical College student Dr Baranitharan S received a gold medal from President Droupadi Murmu for excelling in the 2021 Diplomate of National Board (DNB+) examination.
Baranitharan S, a 29-year-old medical professional, topped the examination among 260 students nationwide in the December 2021 session.
Originally from Puducherry, he completed his MBBS from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Puducherry in 2017, and pursued a PG specialisation in radio diagnosis and clinical imaging at Osmania in 2018.
After completing his PG course, he appeared for the DNB examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBES) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Speaking to the TNIE, Baranitharan said, “I developed an interest in radiology during my MBBS internship. It is an extremely competitive branch and quite difficult to get through. I was fortunate to get admission to a well-known medical college like Osmania. During my two-year PG, I aimed to appear for the DNB examination, but never thought I would top it”.
At present, Baranitharan is working as a senior resident at Vinayaka Mission Medical College in his hometown and wishes to make his career as an academician.
Despite topping the examination in 2021, the award was delayed due to the Covid restrictions. However, the success was worth the delay, says Baranitharan.
“Receiving this recognition was beyond my dreams. I feel very proud and I am thankful to my faculty members and my mentors for supporting me throughout. I want to contribute to the field of medicine by working on the latest technologies for enhanced diagnosis and I hope I can inspire many upcoming doctors to choose radiology as their stream in their academics, “ he added.
Faculty members of the department of radiology, at Osmania Medical College, said that it was a great achievement for their former student and they were proud of their institution which stands as one of the best medical colleges in the country.