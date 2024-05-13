Amit Shah doctored video case: Six more Congress social media handlers get notice

HYDERABAD: Six more Congress social media handlers have been issued notices in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video on reservations. They are suspected to have shared the video.

Speeding up the investigation in the case, officials have requested X (formerly Twitter) to furnish the details of the persons who uploaded the videos on the social media platform.

Sources told TNIE, “In response, X provided a trail of digital breadcrumbs, including a URL, mobile number, and IP address linked to the dissemination of the falsified content. This digital footprint led to Pendyala Vamshi Krishna, one of the accused in the case, being designated as Accused No. 1.”

Meanwhile, sources said X confirmed that the video was posted on the social media platform by @INCTelangana, the official X handle of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

It is yet to be ascertained in the police investigation if the video was doctored by the accused social media handlers or they themselves received a doctored video and fell victim to it. However, sources said that the Congress social media warriors have claimed that they received the doctored video and they did not commit the act of manipulation.