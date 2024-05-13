Congress banking on Muslim votes in some Lok Sabha segments in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With a close contest expected in certain Lok Sabha segments, the Congress is eyeing a potential electoral boost by securing the support of Muslim voters to increase its tally.

With a considerable Muslim population in crucial constituencies such as Secunderabad and Nizamabad, the grand old party is banking on their support to secure two to three additional seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In both these segments, the minorities account for around five lakh votes each.

In Secunderabad, the Congress believes that the Hindu, Muslim and Christian voters have been polarised due to the aggressive campaign of BJP state president G Kishan Reddy.

In addition, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reportedly asked Muslims to vote for “motay” in Secunderabad. It was obvious that this was a reference to Congress Secunderabad candidate Danam Nagender.

Similarly, in Nizamabad, voters are likely polarised due to many reasons including communally charged remarks made by incumbent BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, who is testing his luck again.