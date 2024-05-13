Congress leaders distributing cash, liquor to voters in Karimnagar: Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday, alleged that Congress workers were distributing liquor and Rs 1,000 cash to voters in the segment.

He stated that no action has been taken even after reporting such incidents on the cVigil application.

The BJP national general secretary also announced that the “party activists would follow the action plan” if the Election Commission of India (ECI) fails to contain the distribution of illegal inducements. He also alleged that many officials were cooperating with the Congress leaders. “Without the help of authorities and police, such a thing is not possible,” the MP said.

Mentioning that BJP workers from different villages across the district brought it to his notice, Sanjay claimed that the Congress, following in the footsteps of BRS, was trying to win the elections using wrongful methods. “They are insulting Indian democracy,” he added.

The BJP leader urged the ECI and Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to intervene and put a stop to the “unethical and illegal acts” of the Congress.