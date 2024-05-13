Free flow of money in Medak ahead of D-day

SANGAREDDY: A day after campaigning ended, the candidates of major political parties and supporters were reportedly competing with each other to lure the voters, by offering money and freebies, in the erstwhile Medak district.

Since Saturday evening, candidates have been sending huge bags filled with currency notes to villages under Medak Lok Sabha constituency, one of the two parliamentary segments in the district, the other being Zaheerabad.

While there are reports of candidates offering Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per vote in some areas, there is also another story doing the rounds that a candidate is distributing Rs 1 crore in each mandal under the constituency.

It may be mentioned that the parties finalised the tickets in certain segments amidst rumours that they were looking for candidates who were capable of spending at least Rs 100 crore in the elections.

Rs 88.43 lakh cash seized, 2 arrested

Meanwhile, Rs 88.43 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from a car as it was leaving a farmhouse in Chegunta mandal on Saturday night.

Though police refused to divulge the details as the “case is under investigation”, local residents said that the cops besides seizing the money, have also taken into custody two persons, who allegedly belong to the BRS.

Earlier in the evening, at around 4 pm, the local Congress workers caught a couple of people from Siddipet and another person from Patancheru while they were distributing money in Bombay Colony of the Ramachandrapuram mandal and lodged a complaint with the police. They also posted a video of a person taking money from his pocket on social media platforms.

It is believed that the candidates are likely to spend more money as part of their “poll management” till the start of the polling process on Monday morning.