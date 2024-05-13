Heavy rains wreak havoc in Asifabad district, water enters polling centres

ADILABAD: Heavy rains and hailstorms in the Kumurambheem Asifabad district caused several trees to uproot and temporary culverts to wash away, leading to a havoc at DRC centres where tents collapsed and the entire premises was flooded with rainwater.

In Gimma village of Adilabad, a farmer, M Kiran Kumar (29) died and five others were injured due to lighting while they were working in the fields. The injured were promptly shifted to RIMS government hospital for treatment.

Former minister Jogu Ramanna and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the victims. Congress leader Kandi Srinivas Reddy and DCCB chairman A Bhoja Reddy also visited the hospital.

Over the past three days, temperatures have cooled down in the evenings, following unseasonal rain and hailstorms. However, the mornings still see temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius.