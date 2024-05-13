Poll ready: 590 additional TSRTC buses for districts, AP

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections in the two Telugu states, the TSRTC has deployed an additional fleet of buses for the convenience of commuters travelling to their native place to vote.

A total of 590 buses have been arranged for Andhra Pradesh so far and 140 services have been put up for advance reservation online on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.

According to the officials, over 3,000 seats are available cumulatively in the buses.

The Corporation is also running 1,500 additional buses from Hyderabad to the districts depending on the traffic of commuters.

These buses are plying from Jubilee Bus Station, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar and other terminals.

Mahalakshmi scheme likely to influence voter turnout

Nizamabad TSRTC officials have arranged 15 additional buses to accommodate the increased number of passengers traveling to Andhra Pradesh in view of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

TSRTC regional manager Janreddy said the holiday season is contributing to the heavy rush, with increased passenger traffic observed on routes to Warangal and Hyderabad. Consequently, bus stations are also overcrowded.

Meanwhile, some TSRTC staff members have expressed concerns that the provision of free bus travel for women might influence the voter turnout.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, addressing reporters, highlighted their efforts to boost voter turnout in both rural and urban areas through effective campaigning. He also highlighted the importance of citizens exercising their voting rights responsibly, particularly as polling day approaches after a series of consecutive holidays.