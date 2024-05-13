Poll ready: 590 additional TSRTC buses for districts, AP

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections in the two Telugu states, the TSRTC has deployed an additional fleet of buses for the convenience of commuters travelling to their native place to vote.
A total of 590 buses have been arranged for Andhra Pradesh so far and 140 services have been put up for advance reservation online on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route.
According to the officials, over 3,000 seats are available cumulatively in the buses.
The Corporation is also running 1,500 additional buses from Hyderabad to the districts depending on the traffic of commuters.
These buses are plying from Jubilee Bus Station, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramghar and other terminals.
Mahalakshmi scheme likely to influence voter turnout
Nizamabad TSRTC officials have arranged 15 additional buses to accommodate the increased number of passengers traveling to Andhra Pradesh in view of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
TSRTC regional manager Janreddy said the holiday season is contributing to the heavy rush, with increased passenger traffic observed on routes to Warangal and Hyderabad. Consequently, bus stations are also overcrowded.
Meanwhile, some TSRTC staff members have expressed concerns that the provision of free bus travel for women might influence the voter turnout.
District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, addressing reporters, highlighted their efforts to boost voter turnout in both rural and urban areas through effective campaigning. He also highlighted the importance of citizens exercising their voting rights responsibly, particularly as polling day approaches after a series of consecutive holidays.
350 special buses from Karimnagar
KARIMNAGAR: In order to ease travel for polling day on Monday, TSRTC Karimnagar has deployed 350 special buses from Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies. Since Saturday, about 60,000 passengers have traveled to their hometowns to participate in the voting process. About 60 Palle Velugu buses have been designated only for election staff in Karimnagar, said TSRTC regional manager N Sucharita. The Election Commission of India has hired about 60 buses from Sunday onwards, which will be handed over on May 13 night.
According to sources, majority of passengers are urban residents traveling back to their villages to cast their votes. Over 800 buses from 11 depots have been designated for election duty. Additionally, 350 buses have been brought from Hyderabad to meet the election rush. A first-time voter, Pradeep, who was traveling to his hometown from Hyderabad, took a brief stop in Karimnagar and will be voting on Monday. Another passenger, Rajesham, who was travelling to Jagtial from Hyderabad, where he resides with his son, said that he never misses an opportunity to cast his vote