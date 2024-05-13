Telangana: Leaders find own ways to relax on eve of polls

With the all-consuming and stressful campaigning done and dusted, the top leaders of political parties tried to find their ideal stress-busters on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Sunday.
While some, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, indulged in sporting and leisure activities, others like state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy relaxed by visiting places of worship.
Revanth, who is also the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), took time off to play football with students at the University of Hyderabad.
To everybody’s surprise, Revanth looked relaxed even after leading 58 election campaign meetings across Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka in the last few days.
It was a delightful sight for many as the chief minister took to the football field for close to two hours under the scorching sun, making right moves like a professional player. Donning jersey No 9 bearing his name, Revanth was seen running and dribbling the ball to the best of his ability before passing it to students and his party colleagues, like a perfect team player, during the match.
The match was organised by the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and students of the university.
That the team represented by the CM emerged victorious came as an icing on the cake for both the organisers and Revanth’s colleagues.
Later taking to X, Revanth said, “Until yesterday, the campaign for the parliament election was head-on. While getting ready for public service again from tomorrow... played football with young players at the Central University ground. Telangana youth will be encouraged in sports to fly the Indian flag on international sports platforms. #football.”
Speaking to TNIE, TPCC media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy, who also played in the the CM’s team, said: “The match was planned by the NSUI and the university students. It was a surprise for the chief minister.”
Willow wielder
AIMIM chief Owaisi, meanwhile, found time to play his favourite sport of cricket with people, mostly children, on the road near his residence in Shastripuram.
“He was passing through the area when he saw children playing gully cricket. So he joined them and had some fun,” a party colleague told TNIE.
While Owaisi was wielding the willow, delighted children, some of them posing as fielders standing close to their “famous visiting batter”, recorded the moment on their phones.
It may be mentioned here that during his student days at the Nizam College, Owaisi represented Osmania University in the Vizzy Trophy inter-university (U-25) team as a fast bowler in 1994. He was also selected for the south zone university team.
Temple visits
Meanwhile, a relaxed Kishan Reddy visited as many as five temples, starting with Sri Sringeri Shankarmath in the city on the occasion of Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti.
The BJP state chief, who is seeking re-election from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment, also performed special pujas at the Mahankali Ammavari temple in Amberpet, Ujjaini Mahankali temple and Sri Ganesh temple in Secunderabad, and the Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam at Balkampet.
Later addressing the media, Kishan said that he offered prayers, seeking prosperity for people, the country’s development in all fields and its enhanced image on the world stage and for a peaceful environment.
He appealed to the people to not see polling day as a holiday. “Step out and utilise your voting right,” he said.
He also said that the people should elect those who will do good for the country and society.
Kishan, who is also the Union tourism minister, expressed confidence that India will become the third largest economy in the world in the next three years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.