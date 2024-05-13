Telangana: Leaders find own ways to relax on eve of polls

With the all-consuming and stressful campaigning done and dusted, the top leaders of political parties tried to find their ideal stress-busters on the eve of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Sunday.

While some, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, indulged in sporting and leisure activities, others like state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy relaxed by visiting places of worship.

Revanth, who is also the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), took time off to play football with students at the University of Hyderabad.

To everybody’s surprise, Revanth looked relaxed even after leading 58 election campaign meetings across Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka in the last few days.

It was a delightful sight for many as the chief minister took to the football field for close to two hours under the scorching sun, making right moves like a professional player. Donning jersey No 9 bearing his name, Revanth was seen running and dribbling the ball to the best of his ability before passing it to students and his party colleagues, like a perfect team player, during the match.

The match was organised by the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and students of the university.

That the team represented by the CM emerged victorious came as an icing on the cake for both the organisers and Revanth’s colleagues.