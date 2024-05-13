Telangana’s turn to vote in LS polls today

HYDERABAD: Polling for all the 17 seats in Telangana in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls is set to begin at 7 am on Monday. As many as 3.32 crore voters will decide the fate of 525 candidates. Voting will continue till 6 pm, except in the 13 Assembly constituencies termed Maoist-affected where it will end at 4 pm.

For the grand old party, this election serves as a referendum; for the pink party, it’s a matter of existence; and for the saffron party, it’s an opportunity to expand its base. The main contest in the state will be between the Congress and BJP, but the BRS is expected to give them a run for their money in a handful of segments.

Political observers have termed the elections a ‘referendum’ for the Congress because it won the Assembly polls in 2023 by making many promises. Discussions in political circles suggest that if the Congress wins 10–12 seats, the party will see it as an indication of satisfaction with the performance of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In the meantime, the BRS, having lost power in the state after the Assembly polls, is riddled with many issues. Several of its MLAs, MPs and key leaders have shifted to its competitors as the pink party is fighting for its existence. However, even if the BRS manages to win 4–5 seats, it would have made a dent in the expectations of the two national parties and could eye a resurgence in the state.