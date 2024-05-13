TSPCB orders closure of quarry mine

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has issued closure orders to a quarry mine in Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district for not complying with the provisions of Water and Air Acts and causing pollution in the area.

The mine, owned by A Narsimlu, was not operational at the time of inspection. However, during a joint inspection by the Mines and Geology, Revenue departments and PCB officials, it was found that the mine was operated earlier without obtaining environmental clearance as per the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification of 2006, its amendments and valid Consent for Operation (CFO) from the Board.

Additionally, the mine had neither graded internal haul roads to mitigate dust emissions, nor provided water spraying systems on haul roads, loading and transfer points, nor provided garland drains and siltation ponds to arrest the flow of silt and sediment.