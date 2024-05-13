Yellow alert in 17 districts as Telangana is set to vote

HYDERABAD: Light to moderate rains and thundershowers persisted in parts of the state on Sunday, offering relief from torrid temperatures.

Isolated areas in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Khammam, Medak, Sangareddy and Jagtial districts among others were lashed by thundershowers.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Adilabad recorded 43.30C, the highest temperature in the state, followed by Jagtial, which recorded 43.10C, Peddapalli and Nirmal recorded 42.80C and 42.70C, respectively.

Weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Monday as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur in various districts. Thundershowers are expected to persist till May 16.