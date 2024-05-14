Andhra-bound TSRTC passengers complain of delays on polling day

HYDERABAD: Travelling from Hyderabad to their hometowns on Monday morning, primarily to cast their votes in simultaneous Assembly and Parliamentary polls, several passengers belonging to Andhra Pradesh complained of facing long delays on the TSRTC buses they had booked.

The commuters also claimed that neither the RTC customer care services nor the bus staff were responding to their calls. Most of them were travelling to Vijayawada, around a five-hour journey from the city.

Additionally, third-party apps through which the majority of them booked their journeys were also not answering their inquiries.

Sajja Jitendra, an employee of a private company, told TNIE that he had been waiting for nearly two hours at the Ameerpet bus stop. “I have been waiting since 6 am here for the RTC (Garuda/Benz AC Multi-Axle No. 30662) bus to Vijayawada. I had booked it yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. The bus was supposed to arrive at the scheduled time of 7 am. I hope I will make it in time to vote,” lamented Jitendra. He said did not book a private bus due to the exorbitant prices owing to a surge in passenger traffic from the city over the past few days. The hikes by private operators rose from 75% to 100%.

Meanwhile, several super-luxury RTC buses were plying on the same routes with over 50% available capacity.

B Jyotsana and her spouse, who preferred to stay anonymous, informed that they had been waiting at one of the pickup points in SR Nagar since 6:50 am. Incidentally, they were supposed to travel on the same bus bound for Vijayawada as Jitendra.