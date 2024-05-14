Controversy erupts as Madhavi Latha asks burqa-clad voter to lift her veil during polls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha landed in controversy on Monday after a video clip of her asking burqa-clad Muslim women to reveal their faces at a polling booth so that she could match them with the photographs on their voter ID cards went viral.

A case was registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and Representation of the People Act. The Hyderabad Collector’s office confirmed in a post on X that a case against the BJP candidate was registered in the Malakpet police station under Sections 171C (voluntarily interfering in the exercise of electoral right), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharging of duties) and 505 (1)(c) (circulation of a statement with an intent to incite a class or community) of the IPC, besides Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

According to the complaint filed by Booth Level Officer (BLO) M Aruna, Madhavi Latha engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a voter.

The incident occurred when Rafatunnisa, a voter, arrived at the polling station to vote. It is alleged that Madhavi Latha took Rafatunnisa’s ID card and lifted her burqa reportedly without her consent.

Claiming discrepancies between the voter’s ID card photo and her actual appearance, Madhavi Latha reportedly instructed Rafatunnisa to return home and verify her identity using her Aadhaar card, insisting that she remove her niqab (veil) for a thorough check. Rafatunnisa, feeling humiliated, left the polling booth without casting her vote.

The AIMIM lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a video clip of Madhavi Latha’s actions in the polling booth emerged.

Clarifying on the matter, election authorities said that no candidate has the right to lift someone’s (veil) to check her identity. If there is suspicion, a candidate can ask the polling officer to verify a voter’s identity, they added.