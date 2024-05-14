Courage, thy name is mother

Three years after she was rescued from bonded labour, Manjula, a 30-year-old vegetable vendor, may not be able to provide a secure roof and good food for her six children. But what she will bequeath to them is the absolute sense of freedom that she recently regained.

Locked inside a van with her children and about 25 other rescued bonded labourers, Manjula summoned all her inner strength to protect her children from danger. The employer, from whom the debts were taken, attacked the vehicle along with his supporters, trying to force them out.

Mother’s Day is being celebrated on May 14 around the world. Manjula’s story is about the struggle, courage, and love of a mother.

Belonging to the Vaddera community, traditionally involved in stone cutting, Manjula neither knows her last name nor has any information about the district she hails from.

“My parents were quarry workers. Being the elder daughter in the family, I was told that taking care of my younger siblings was my sole responsibility. When my siblings started managing on their own, I joined my parents and migrated from one place to another working in different quarries,” Manjula said.