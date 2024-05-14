Teachers on poll duty ‘caned’ for demanding equal payment in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Police personnel allegedly caned teachers who were on poll duty at a polling booth in Narayankhed for demanding remuneration fixed by the government.

According to Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi, the teachers demanded uniform remuneration of Rs 600 per day for POs and RS 400 per day for APOs, as per the government GO No. 61 dated May 11.

Accordingly, the officials paid Rs 3,150 to POs and APOs in Medak, Narsapur, Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly constituencies under the Medak Lok Sabha segment. However, POs and APOs were paid Rs 2,400 in Narayankhed. When the teachers demanded Rs 3,150 in Narayankhed, the police allegedly caned them.

TSUTF state treasurer T Lakshmareddy and other teachers were injured, alleged Chava Ravi.

He alleged that the police indiscriminately lathi-charged the teachers as per the orders of the RDO for questioning the reason for the difference in payment of remuneration in the same Lok Sabha constituency.

Telangana state UTF president and general secretary K Jangaiah and Chava Ravi demanded action against the RDO and the police.