TG, AP students shine in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on Monday.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 13. An increase of 0.48% in pass percentage was recorded this year, making it stand at 93.60%, against 93.12% in 2023. Girls recorded a total pass percentage of 94.75%, outperforming boys, who scored 92.71%, a difference of 2.04%.

As far as the region-wise pass percentage is concerned, the Vijayawada region — which includes Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — stood second in the country at 99.60%, after Trivandrum at 99.75%, while Chennai was at third rank with 99.30% pass score in the class 10 scores. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 15 to April 2 at 7,126 centres across the country. The results saw an increase of 0.65% from the previous year with the 2024 pass percentage standing at 87.98%, against 87.77% in 2023.

A total of 16,33,730 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 14,26,420 appeared for the examination. Regionally, Trivandrum topped the country with 99.91%, while Vijayawada stood second at 99.04%, followed by Chennai at 98.47 %.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.52%, outperforming boys by 6.40%, who recorded an 85.12% pass percentage. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) had a slight edge with the pass percentage of 98.90% against Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) at 98.81%. The JNV and KV had a tie over the pass percentage for Class 10 results, as both recorded a pass percentage of 99.09%.