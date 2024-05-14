TG, AP students shine in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on Monday.
The Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 13. An increase of 0.48% in pass percentage was recorded this year, making it stand at 93.60%, against 93.12% in 2023. Girls recorded a total pass percentage of 94.75%, outperforming boys, who scored 92.71%, a difference of 2.04%.
As far as the region-wise pass percentage is concerned, the Vijayawada region — which includes Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — stood second in the country at 99.60%, after Trivandrum at 99.75%, while Chennai was at third rank with 99.30% pass score in the class 10 scores. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams were conducted from February 15 to April 2 at 7,126 centres across the country. The results saw an increase of 0.65% from the previous year with the 2024 pass percentage standing at 87.98%, against 87.77% in 2023.
A total of 16,33,730 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 14,26,420 appeared for the examination. Regionally, Trivandrum topped the country with 99.91%, while Vijayawada stood second at 99.04%, followed by Chennai at 98.47 %.
Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.52%, outperforming boys by 6.40%, who recorded an 85.12% pass percentage. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) had a slight edge with the pass percentage of 98.90% against Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) at 98.81%. The JNV and KV had a tie over the pass percentage for Class 10 results, as both recorded a pass percentage of 99.09%.
A senior official from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Regional Office Hyderabad, told TNIE, “Countrywide, Hyderabad region scored 99.90% results in Class 12, with two students appearing for supplementary, while Class 10 score is 99.77% with two supplementary candidates. We thank all the teachers, principals and assistant commissioners for conducting the examinations successfully.”
In order to pass the examination, students must score 33% marks in each subject as well as in the overall score.
The CBSE decided to permanently discontinue declaring the merit list to avoid unhealthy competition among the students and also did not award first, second or third divisions.
Students can check the results on the official websites of https://www.cbse.gov.in/ , https://cbseresults.nic.in, https://results.digilocker.gov.in/ or https://umang.gov.in.
The Digilocker access was extended to CBSE-affiliated schools abroad.
City-based KVs and other CBSE schools also recorded a good pass percentage in both the Class 10 and 12 results.
The KV Picket, KV Bolarum and KV Gachibowli scored 100% results in both Class 10 and 12, as well as KVs in districts such as KV Mancherial, KV Ramagundam, KV Eluru in Andhra Pradesh also scored an ace 100% result in both the classes. Suchitra Academy International School in Quthbullapur also achieved a 100% pass percentage in classes 10 and 12.
A total of 134 students in Class 10 and 94 students in Class 12 appeared for the 2024 examinations. In class 10, 24 students scored above 90% marks, while in class 12, 12 students scored above 90%.