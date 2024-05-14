Women voters get traditional welcome, mehandi cones, bangles; youth provided with pens in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Several model polling stations, exclusively managed by women, under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits, along with officials from the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and self-help groups in rural and urban areas of the district offered bangles and applied kumkum on women voters’ foreheads and turmeric paste on their chins on Monday. In Karimnagar city, some polling stations even offered jute bags, mehandi cones along with bangles to women voters and pens were distributed to youth. The parliamentary segment registered an approximate voter turnout of 72.33% as of 6 pm on Monday. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the turnout stood at 69.47%.

Five polling stations in Nalgonda segment adorned with eco-friendly materials

Meanwhile, five polling stations in the Nalgonda segment were decorated with eco-friendly materials. Polling station No. 69 at Chennakesava Public School in Nalgonda was adorned with a natural canopy made of mango and coconut leaves. Additionally, parrots crafted from leaves were decorated within the canopy. A female voter told TNIE that people would feel as if they were attending a function in a lush green setting rather than a conventional polling booth. District Collector Dasari Harichandana cast her vote at this polling station.