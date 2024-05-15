BRS will bag more seats in Telangana than other parties: KT Rama Rao

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Claiming that former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s bus yatra had turned the tide in favour of the BRS in the Lok Sabha polls, party’s BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that his party would secure more number of seats than the BJP and Congress.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla, he alleged that CM A Revanth Reddy fielded dummy candidates in seven seats to favour the BJP.

“The Congress and BJP fight in Delhi but here in Telangana these parties work hand in glove. Most of the candidates fielded by the BJP and Congress were parachute leaders and some of them changed loyalties from the BRS,” he said.

“The Congress candidate in Karimnagar (Velichala Rajender Rao) is not well-known. It forced T Jeevan Reddy to contest from Nizamabad though he was more interested in contesting from Karimnagar. In Secunderabad too, the Congress fielded a dummy candidate (Danam Nagender). Revanth Reddy strived more than Kishan Reddy to ensure victory of BJP candidates,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that neither the NDA nor INDIA bloc will get enough seats to form government at the Centre, he said: “After people’s verdict is announced on June 4, regional parties will play a key role in the formation of the Union government.”