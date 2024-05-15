Over two crore people travel by TSRTC buses for polls

HYDERABAD: Entering the record books, a historic number of over two-crore passengers availed of the Telangana State Road Transport Corportation (TSRTC ) services on Saturday and Sunday, ahead of the polling on Monday, informed MD VC Sajjanar. This includes travel to various parts of the state as well as neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Usually, RTC witnesses a daily ridership of approximately 55 lakh, running a fleet of around 9,000 buses.

However, to cater to the individuals who wanted to cast their votes in their hometowns, around 5,000 buses were arranged by the corporation for the election over the past four days, including the polling day.

Meanwhile, the RTC is operating 600 special buses, including 140 from Vijayawada, to Hyderabad to facilitate the return of passengers, most of whom went to vote in the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the neighbouring state.

The buses already started plying from Monday evening after polling and will continue to do so over the next few days depending on the traffic of commuters.

The corporation has also deployed a fleet of around 300 buses for the convenience of passengers returning from Warangal, Karimnagar, erstwhile Mahabungagar, and other districts.