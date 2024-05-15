Parties shift focus to graduates Council byelection in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the polling process in the Lok Sabha elections ended on Monday, the three main political parties — the Congress, BRS and BJP — shifted their focus to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection scheduled to be held on May 27. Though as many as 52 candidates entered fray, the main fight will be between the Congress candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, BJP’s G Premender Reddy and Rakesh Reddy of BRS.

On Monday, BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy held a meeting with the party leaders to deliberate on the byelection and on how to convince the graduates to support the party candidate. He also reportedly instructed the cadre and leaders to work effectively to secure the seat.

BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to hold a meeting with the party leaders of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda to discuss on the bypoll preparations.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress in the state is working hard to secure the seat at any cost to show that the educated and unemployed youth are behind the grand old party.