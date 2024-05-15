Telangana records 66.30% voter turnout, up from 62.77% in 2019

HYDERABAD: The voter turnout in the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana on Monday was at an impressive 66.30 per cent, an increase of almost three per cent from 62.77 per cent recorded in the 2019 elections. The voting percentage recorded on Tuesday includes 0.63 per cent of votes polled through postal ballots at voter facilitation centres (VFCs), postal voting centres and home voting.

While the highest voting of 76.78 per cent was recorded in Bhongir constituency, the lowest of 48.48 per cent was witnessed in Hyderabad segment.

According to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, a total of 2,20,24,806 voters out of 3,32,16,348 electors have participated in the voting process, which is 66.30 per cent of the total electorate. Out of 2,20,24,806 voters, 2,18,14,035 voters cast their votes at 35,809 polling stations and 2,10,771 voters exercised their franchise in voter facilitation centres, postal voting centres and home voting for senior citizens (85 years plus) and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Vikas Raj, meanwhile, said that all polling material, including EVMs, have been sealed in the presence of observers, contesting candidates, election agents. They have been stored safely in strongrooms, which will be well guarded by the armed personnel till the day of counting on June 4 .

The counting of votes will take place at 34 locations in the state in the presence of observers, contesting candidates and election agents.