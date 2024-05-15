TPCC working president Jagga Reddy hits back at BJP MP Laxman over BRS-Congress merger claim

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at BJP MP K Laxman’s claim that the BRS will soon merge with the Congress, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Tuesday said that the grand old party will welcome the pink party MLAs into its fold if they come voluntarily.

Addressing the media here, he said: “We will welcome the BRS MLAs if they come voluntarily. But there is no question of BRS merging with the Congress.”

While stating that the Congress was not in a mood to hold a press conference just a day after the elections, he said that he was forced to the address the media due to BJP’s “misleading” statements.

“There’s no question of merger of BRS with the Congress. We are already a formidable force with 65 MLAs. 20 more MLAs from BRS and five from BJP are ready to join our party. If they join, our party will have 90 MLAs. Then why would we merge any party into our party,” he said.