Owaisi set to campaign in UP, Bihar

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi will now head for canvassing in UP, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Sources in the AIMIM told TNIE that Asaduddin is likely to leave in the next couple of days, first to Uttar Pradesh and then Bihar. Even though the party is not contesting any seats in UP, it has formed a Pichda (backward classes) Dalits and Muslims (PDM) front with former Samajwadi Party (SP) ally Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), led by Pallavi Patel. Owaisi will take part in the campaigning and public meetings.

In Bihar, apart from Kishanganj, the AIMIM is contesting nine other seats — Sheohar, Gopalganj, Pataliputra, Maharajganj, Madhubani, Jehanabad, Karakat, East Champaran and Valmiki Nagar. While Kishanganj, contested by its state president and Amour MLA Akhtarul Iman, went for polls in the second phase, Madhubani went for polls in the fifth phase.

Owaisi will be campaigning for the remaining seven seats in the coming days, which go to the polls in the final two phases. In between, he is likely to head to Mumbai to campaign for Ramzan Choudhary, who is contesting from North Central segment. The election for this seat is scheduled for May 20.

In Maharashtra, the party is also contesting the Pune seat, which went to polls on May 13.