Patronage dwindling, single-screen theatres in Telangana to shut for 10 days

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Theatres Association (TTA) announced on Wednesday that single-screen halls across the state will be shut for the next 10 days.

Starting May 17, the 450-odd single-screen theatres in the state will remain closed till May 26. Rapidly diminishing footfall has been cited as the key reason behind this move.

Vijayender Reddy, the president of the State Film Exhibitors Association, was quoted by PTI as saying that the daily expense incurred by an average single screen ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 in small towns and between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 in Hyderabad. However, the theatres are not even able to earn even Rs 4,000 per day. This number drops further for smaller films.

In such a situation, added with the lack of notable releases in the recent past or the foreseeable future, the association has decided to take the drastic step of shutting theatres for some time. However, theatre owners would be willing to screen films provided any producer comes forward and pays the theatre management directly to screen their films.

At the time of filing this report, Krishnamma, Prathinidhi 2, Aa Okkati Adakku, Prasanna Vadanam and Aarambham were the Telugu films currently running in theatres in Hyderabad, mostly multiplexes.