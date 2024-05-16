Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sets ball rolling for farm loan waiver

HYDERABAD: While asserting that the state government was committed to fulfilling the farm loan waiver promise by August 15, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for implementing the scheme.

He also inquired about the current financial situation of the state as well as details of revenue expenditure.

On Wednesday, the CM held talks with the officials concerned on farm loan waiver and paddy procurement. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sridhar Babu and Advisor to CM Vem Narender Reddy were present on the occasion.

The CM discussed with the officials various ways to raise funds required for loan waiver scheme before June 4, the day Lok Sabha election code ends.

Exclusive corporation for welfare of farmers

Revanth asked the officials to prepare proper plans to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh. “If necessary, a special corporation should be set up for the welfare of farmers and the funds should be adjusted for loan waiver,” he added.

He also suggested that they consult the bankers who are ready to provide huge funds. The officials were also advised to study the policies adopted by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states regarding farmer loan waivers.

Meanwhile, the officials were directed to speed up the procurement of paddy and ensure that there is no interference from middlemen in the process.

He suggested taking measures to procure paddy from the farmers, mill it and make superfine rice available in ration shops.

The CM instructed them to complete the paddy procurement process before the onset of monsoon.

He also asked them to ensure that farmers do not face any problems with regard to moisture content and wet grains. The CM also asked officials to take strict action against rice millers who indulge in illegal practices.