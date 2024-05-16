Telangana: Fate of sugar factory workers hangs in balance

SANGAREDDY: As many as 166 workers at the Trident Sugar Factory in Zaheerabad are facing financial problems due to non-payment of wages since last year. They said that despite numerous requests to the authorities, the management has not responded. The workers are demanding that they be paid arrears of Rs 2 lakh each.
Suicide attempt
On Wednesday, Ramesh Babu, one of the workers, climbed the factory’s chimney, threatening to jump if his demands were not met. He said that he needed money for his daughter’s marriage and was struggling financially as his wages have not been paid.
Ramesh climbed to the top of the tower at 8 am and remained there until 2.30 pm. Upon learning of the situation, Labour Department Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Reddy, police officials and some ruling party members reached the spot.
They held talks with Ramesh, who insisted he would not come down until he received the money he needed for his daughter’s marriage, saying he would prefer to die if the money was not arranged. Officials from the factory’s HR department also arrived and assured that Rs 2 lakh would be given to each worker by Wednesday evening. Following this assurance, Ramesh came down from the tower.
Uncertainty over operations
Jagdish, the working president of the Trident Sugar Factory workers’ union, said that because the factory’s management did not announce a lay-off, more than 130 workers have been coming to the industry every day. He explained that the management has not paid wages to the workers since last year, resulting in arrears of up to Rs 2 lakh per worker.
He said, “Last year, the management announced the crushing of sugarcane but remained silent afterward, and this time, they are again saying that they will start crushing.”
During the recent Assembly polls, under pressure from leaders, the management deposited one month’s wages and another 15 days’ wages in the workers’ bank accounts. Jagdish said that the workers were unable to make a decision as the management does not give clarity on whether it will close the industry or continue operations.