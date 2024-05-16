Telangana: Fate of sugar factory workers hangs in balance

SANGAREDDY: As many as 166 workers at the Trident Sugar Factory in Zaheerabad are facing financial problems due to non-payment of wages since last year. They said that despite numerous requests to the authorities, the management has not responded. The workers are demanding that they be paid arrears of Rs 2 lakh each.

Suicide attempt

On Wednesday, Ramesh Babu, one of the workers, climbed the factory’s chimney, threatening to jump if his demands were not met. He said that he needed money for his daughter’s marriage and was struggling financially as his wages have not been paid.

Ramesh climbed to the top of the tower at 8 am and remained there until 2.30 pm. Upon learning of the situation, Labour Department Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Reddy, police officials and some ruling party members reached the spot.

They held talks with Ramesh, who insisted he would not come down until he received the money he needed for his daughter’s marriage, saying he would prefer to die if the money was not arranged. Officials from the factory’s HR department also arrived and assured that Rs 2 lakh would be given to each worker by Wednesday evening. Following this assurance, Ramesh came down from the tower.