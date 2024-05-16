Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams told to allow Vastram seva or pay Rs 10 Lakh to devotee

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mahabubnagar, has ordered the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to either provide the “Melchat Vastram” seva to a consumer or pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

In 2007, the complainant, Sumithra Setty, booked an Arjitha seva and paid Rs 12,250 for the same. She was allotted a date in September 2021 to avail the service. However, she wrote a letter in August 2021, requesting the TTD to allot a fresh date for the seva in 2022-23 and paid Rs 3,065 through a DD as per the instructions of the Devasthanams.

However, the TTD initiated the refund of the amount and denied her the service due to prevalence of COVID-19. Furthermore, they did not allot a date in the future despite her request.

In its defence, denying any ill intention, the TTD contended that it is “impossible” to provide another date as the sevas were booked till 2040.

In its order, the Commission noted that while the TTD exercised its power to cancel the seva, it did not provide a remedy or any other opportunity to the pilgrims.

Observing the deficiency of service on the part of TTD, the bench added that it might be difficult for the complainant to attend the service in the future as she is already a senior citizen aged about 60.

Suggesting that the Devasthanams stop the online booking of the seva until all the devotees who booked Arjitha Seva completed their visit to the temple, including Setty, and comply with the order within 45 days from May 8.