‘Digital arrest’ scam: MHA blocks 1K+ Skype IDs

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in response to a growing trend of fraudsters impersonating law enforcement agencies and intimidating unsuspecting victims through a practice known as ‘digital arrests’, has collaborated with Microsoft to block over 1,000 Skype IDs associated with such operations.

In a ‘digital arrest’, victims are coerced into remaining visually available over video conferencing platforms like Skype and are ‘interrogated’ until their demands are met. To further deceive their targets, criminals often operate from studios resembling police stations or government offices, wearing uniforms to bolster their credibility.

Operating under the guise of police authorities, the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau, RBI, ED and other law enforcement agencies, these criminals employ sophisticated tactics to fool the victims.

The modus operandi typically involves a phone call to the victim, during which the fraudster claims that the victim has either sent or is the intended recipient of a parcel containing illegal substances, fake passports or other contraband items. Alternatively, they may falsely assert that a family member or acquaintance of the victim is involved in a crime or accident and is in their custody. To resolve the fabricated situation, the fraudsters demand a hefty sum of money, coercing the victim into compliance.

“It’s alarming to see fraudsters exploiting Skype in this manner, impersonating police officers and using the same warrants issued to them to intimidate victims,” said Hyderabad cybercrime DCP Kavitha.