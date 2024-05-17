Inquiry commission seeks people’s suggestions on Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement

HYDERABAD: The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy invited suggestions from the public on the Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement and on Bhadradi and Yadadri power plants.
The Commission was constituted to inquire into the correctness and propriety of the decision taken by the Telangana government in 2014 to procure power from Chhattisgarh, without following the process of open competitive bidding and applying for a corridor for 2,000 MW, though the PPA was signed with Chhattisgarh for 1,000 MW power.
The Commission will also enquire into decisions taken by the then BRS government with regard to Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants.
“They (those who wanted to give submissions to the Commission) should ensure that no political issues or attacks on personalities, find place in the representations,” the Commission said.
Lost in translation
However, there was a mistake in the Telugu translation, according to which those who were giving representations should ensure that there would be no political attacks or problems for them. This Telugu version of the advertisement irked the activists.
“We are puzzled by one sentence within this advertisement, which asks those people who may file information, complaints or inputs before the Commission to determine the political fallout and/or avoid possible threats. The perception of the Commission is this has political ramifications and can lead to attacks on informants. We request the Commission to withdraw this advertisement and also assure potential informants of safety from threats, intimidation, violence and political or administrative vindictiveness,” said activists Narasimha Reddy Donthi and K Babu Rao.