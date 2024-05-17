Inquiry commission seeks people’s suggestions on Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement

HYDERABAD: The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy invited suggestions from the public on the Chhattisgarh power purchase agreement and on Bhadradi and Yadadri power plants.

The Commission was constituted to inquire into the correctness and propriety of the decision taken by the Telangana government in 2014 to procure power from Chhattisgarh, without following the process of open competitive bidding and applying for a corridor for 2,000 MW, though the PPA was signed with Chhattisgarh for 1,000 MW power.

The Commission will also enquire into decisions taken by the then BRS government with regard to Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants.

“They (those who wanted to give submissions to the Commission) should ensure that no political issues or attacks on personalities, find place in the representations,” the Commission said.