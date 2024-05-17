Telangana minister seeks details of crops damaged in April, May rains

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao directed officials to furnish information with regard to losses suffered by farmers due to untimely rains in April and May. During a review meeting held here on Thursday, the minister said that the government disbursed `15 crore to farmers whose crops were damaged in March rains.

Now, the government is in the process of preparing a plan to pay compensation to farmers who lost crops in April and May. The minister also discussed the guidelines for writing off crop loans as well as the proposed crop insurance scheme to be implemented from Kharif season.

The insurance scheme should bail out the farmers, in case they lost crops, the minister told the officials. He said that the purchase of maize, jowar and sunflower should be completed by the end of this month. He also wanted the officials to send proposals to him for releasing matching grants from the state for implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.