TSRTC takes possession of Armoor’s Jeevan Reddy Mall over unpaid dues

HYDERABAD: After serving the ‘final’ notice last week, the TSRTC on Thursday terminated the lease agreement with Vishwajith Infra Developers Pvt. Limted, the owners of Jeevan Reddy Mall and Multiplex in Armoor, Nizamabad district, for not paying dues amounting to Rs 2.51 crore as well as taking possession of the structure.

The firm had entered into an agreement with the RTC to utilise its land for construction of the mall near the Armoor bus station. The company is reportedly owned by Rajita Reddy, the spouse of BRS district president and former Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy. As per the RTC, the 7,059 sq yds of land belonging to the RTC were leased to Vishwajith Infra Developers on June 1, 2013, for a period of 33 years.

In 2017, Rajitha took over the company and named the shopping mall as ‘Jeevan Reddy Mall and Multiplex’. The stalls inside the mall were leased out to third parties.