Our goal is to make Hyderabad centre of investment: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Hyderabad would be transformed into a “truly global investment destination”, competing with the world’s top metropolises. He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Indian Green Building Council (IBGC) Green Property Show 2024’ along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu at Hitex on Friday.

Nearly 70 developers showcased around 75,000 IGBC green certified/Pre-Certified projects, green products, technologies, and services apartments spread across 16-17 crore square feet, with an expected turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam said, “We are accessible round-the-clock and available to address your grievances, needs, and demands. Our single-minded goal is to make Hyderabad a centre of investment, a truly global city with world-class infrastructure.”

Citing examples, Uttam mentioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s plans to develop the Musi riverfront to global standards and expand the Metro rail to reach every corner of the city. Additionally, he assured that the Telangana government would foster a business-friendly environment and that the ease of doing business in Telangana would be the highest in the country. Investors and business people will find the government highly supportive.

He said, “We will be transparent, friendly, and efficient. We will be business-friendly and entrepreneur-friendly. Whatever needs to be done to boost investment, industries, Information Technology, construction, and real estate, our government will be at the forefront.”.

Earlier, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the Congress government aims to double IT exports from Hyderabad in the next four years and make Hyderabad the global capital for data warehouses. He assured that the government does not intend to dismantle the existing structures but will build on them, ensuring continuous growth of the IT industry. “We will take the ease of doing business to a new level, being more flexible, friendly, and supportive to the industry,” he said.