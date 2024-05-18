Southwest monsoon likely to hit Telangana in 2nd week of June

HYDERABAD: As the state continues to experience pre-monsoon showers, the weather in the upcoming weeks would continue to remain favourable with low temperatures and intermittent rains, according to officials.

Moreover, the southwest monsoon is very likely to hit Telangana in the second week of June, with good progress of the monsoon in the initial phase.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into south Andaman Sea, some parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, speaking to the TNIE, said, “Monsoons will set up over Kerala around May 31 or June 1. The monsoon progress in the first week will be satisfactory as there will be a cyclonic circulation over Kerala and adjoining areas, and a low pressure area over Myanmar, which will pull the monsoon current. We expect that monsoon will very likely hit South Telangana in the second week of June and the progress will be good.”

Palawat further said that the remainder of May will also experience rain activities and decreased temperatures, with low possibilities of a heatwave.