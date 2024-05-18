Southwest monsoon likely to hit Telangana in 2nd week of June

HYDERABAD: As the state continues to experience pre-monsoon showers, the weather in the upcoming weeks would continue to remain favourable with low temperatures and intermittent rains, according to officials.
Moreover, the southwest monsoon is very likely to hit Telangana in the second week of June, with good progress of the monsoon in the initial phase.
The IMD said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into south Andaman Sea, some parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.
Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, speaking to the TNIE, said, “Monsoons will set up over Kerala around May 31 or June 1. The monsoon progress in the first week will be satisfactory as there will be a cyclonic circulation over Kerala and adjoining areas, and a low pressure area over Myanmar, which will pull the monsoon current. We expect that monsoon will very likely hit South Telangana in the second week of June and the progress will be good.”
Palawat further said that the remainder of May will also experience rain activities and decreased temperatures, with low possibilities of a heatwave.
“The rain activities will subside after May 21, after which, temperatures are likely to rise by the end of May. But the temperatures will not be as severe as the initial phases of summer and there is a weak possibility of a heatwave,” Palawat added.
As of Friday, very heavy rains were reported in the districts of Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem and neighbouring areas.
As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperatures in the state were 39.8°Celsius in Adilabad, while Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad recorded the highest temperature of 35.9°Celsius.
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, the state will continue to experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers till May 23 and a yellow alert has been issued till May 21. In addition, maximum temperatures will experience a further dip below 35°Celsius in the week ahead.
For the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience cloudy skies, and light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°Celsius and 24°Celsius respectively, with north-easterly surface winds of around 4-6 kmph.