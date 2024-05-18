Telangana farmers forced to wait longer as rains hamper procurement process

The farmers are eager to sell their produce, however, they allege that the district administration and Civil Supplies department officials are delaying the procurement process. They are finding it difficult to lift the paddy from the platforms at the centres and are worried about their crop being soaked in rainwater.

Speaking to TNIE, Mulugu Civil Supply Officer B Rampathi said that the high moisture content in the paddy brought by farmers is causing delays in the procurement process. “Rice millers check the moisture content before lifting the crop from the centres. We have requested rice millers to purchase the soaked paddy and shift it to parboiled rice mills. Additionally, tarpaulin sheets are being provided to farmers at every procurement centre to protect their crops from unseasonal rains,” he added.

Meanwhile, data obtained from the Civil Supply department showed that in Hanamkonda district, there are 160 paddy procurement centres, with an expected procurement of 90,000 metric tonnes of paddy and officials have purchased 57,169 metric tonnes so far. In Mulugu district, there are 144 paddy procurement centres, with a target of 30,000 metric tonnes.

Officials have purchased 13,410 metric tonnes to date. In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, there are 189 paddy procurement centres, with a target of 127,000 metric tonnes. Officials have purchased 17,160 metric tonnes.