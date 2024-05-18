Telangana government directs departments to replace ‘TS’ with ‘TG’

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday issued a circular to all departments, directing them to replace ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ in all official communications with immediate effect.

The circular said: “All the departments of Secretariat are directed to replace all references to “TS” with “TG” in the nomenclature of all state PSUs, agencies, autonomous institutions and any other government bodies, official documents (including letterheads, reports, notifications, etc.,), signages within and outside government offices, websites and online platforms and other official communication”.

The circular asked all special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to review with government institutions under their administrative control to seamlessly ensure this migration.

It said that all official documents, including policy papers, GOs, notifications, circulars, reports, letter heads and other communication materials, should use “TG” instead of “TS”. This includes both electronic and hard copy documents. All future official communication, both internal and external, should utilise “TG” as the abbreviation for Telangana, it said.

The departments were asked to take stock of existing stationery and printed materials with “TS.” A plan should be devised for their time-bound replacement or overprinting, the circular said.