Beating heat with green mesh canopies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Motorists waiting at the Liberty X Road junction traffic signal have found it easier to bear the heat thanks to a makeshift green mesh canopy installed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

To offer relief from the harsh heat, particularly during the afternoon hours, the GHMC and the Hyderabad Traffic Police have erected green mesh shades at traffic signals to protect motorists, especially those on two-wheelers and vulnerable groups such as women and children, from the intense heat while waiting at signals. These have been installed at Liberty Junction, City Light Hotel, Ranigunj, Shapur Nagar and a few other locations in the city.

The green nets, resembling ‘pandals’, cover an area of 8–10 metres in length and 7–8 metres in breadth. The structures comply with Indian Road Congress design standards, ensuring at least a five-metre vertical clearance from the road to allow large vehicles to pass through. These shades have been put up before the zebra crossing at signals.

Sources said these nets have been instaled at traffic junctions where the waiting period is longer due to high traffic flow and the absence of large trees to provide shade. The nets provide relief from the scorching heat, especially for motorists enduring prolonged waits. Initially, the GHMC plans to instal these green nets at traffic junctions in 30 circles. The nets will remain in place until daytime temperatures become bearable.

The traffic police have backed the initiative, noting its positive impact on motorists’ behaviour and adherence to traffic rules. The provision of shade encourages motorists to wait patiently at traffic signals and can help deter people from jumping signals, thereby enhancing road safety, officials said. Some motorists tend to jump signals to escape the severe heat, but the shades help mitigate this issue, they added.