Justice league: Telangana High Court rejects plea to release Rs 3 crore seized by cops

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Neena Kamlesh Shah seeking quashing of an FIR (216 of 2023) registered on October 15, 2023 by the SHO, Waddepally police station, Nalgonda district and return the Rs 3.04 crore seized by the police.

Citing Section 102 of the Cr.PC that allows police officers to seize property suspected to be stolen or linked to an offence, senior counsel for the petitioner argued that the seizure of the cash was unauthorised as the police did not follow the required procedure under this Section and did not deposit the cash in court.

In response, the Government Pleader for Home said that the seizure and release of the cash followed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Election Commission of India under Article 324 of the Constitution. The cash was deposited with the Income Tax department, which issued a notice under Section 131 of the Income Tax Act to the parties involved, seeking an explanation for the source of the cash. The parties did not comply with the notice, leading to the cash being treated as unexplained money, the GP said.