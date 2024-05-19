Medigadda repairs decision only after ‘careful thought says Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The state government will discuss at length the damage to the Medigadda barrage before making a decision on whether to carry out repairs or look for alternative steps, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

Revanth chaired a review meeting in the Secretariat on the Irrigation department along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other ministers.

Recently, the NDSA submitted an interim report to the state government on the temporary repairs and rehabilitation measures that could be taken up after the pillars of Medigadda and Sundilla barrages, the most important components of the Kaleshwaram project, sagged.

During the meeting, the CM enquired about the recommendations made by the NDSA.

Uttam explained all the important points and recommendations contained in the NDSA report to the chief minister and ministers.

The NDSA has made it clear that the danger to the barrages has been revealed in 2019 itself, and even if repairs and restoration measures are undertaken, it cannot be ruled out that there will be no threat to the project, Uttam quoted the Central body as saying.

The CM said that the measures to be taken ahead of the monsoon season will have to be discussed by the Cabinet. He said that the government will make a decision on whether to repair the damaged structures or go for any alternative measures, following consultation with the Irrigation department.